Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury coming February 2021 with online co-op and more

Boom, out of nowhere Nintendo has dropped a Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct and it’s got some great stuff.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is the return of the Wii U favourite with just a lot added to it. The titular Bowser’s Fury is a whole new add-on story for the game that was not in the original release.

The game also gains full online multiplayer as well as the local multiplayer from the original. The game and two new amiibo will launch on February 12th 2021.









Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches for Nintendo Switch on 12th February 2021 with a suggested retail price of AU$79.95. New Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will also be released as a double pack (SRP AU$44.95) at the same time as the game.