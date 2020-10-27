Super Mario 3D All-Stars update adding camera invert options to all games

Nintendo has pushed up an update for Super Mario 3D All Stars with a fix a lot of people had a problem with.

You can now, in all three games in the collection invert the camera controls any way you’d like – both the X-axis and Y-axis. This also includes the way FLUDD works in Sunshine as well as both third and first-person cameras in all games. You can control each of these settings independently.

The update isn’t out yet but will be added when version 1.1.0 is released on November 17th. Not often Nintendo backflips on something, but it’s so simple so we’re glad to see it.