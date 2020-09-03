Super Mario 3D All-Stars arrives on September 18th
Boom, out of nowhere Nintendo has dropped a Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct and it’s got some good stuff. The first of which is the long rumoured Super Mario 3D All Stars.
It contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.
All of the games have been updated to HD, with Sunshine also getting the widescreen treatment. The game also has a music mode where you can listen to music from all the games even with the system screen off.
The game will be out on September 18th and be a limited run until “approximately March 31, 2021”.
Super Mario All Stars, the original 1993 SNES version will be available in the Nintendo Switch Online app on the Switch later today as well!
Here’s the Direct.
