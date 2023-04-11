Super Bomberman R 2 launching in September

Announced all the way back in the middle of last year, Super Bomberman R 2 finally has a release date.

The newest game in the Bomberman series features an entirely new adventure, online battles, and of course multiplayer action. There’s also a stage editor for the new Castle mode which splits teams into two, one attacking and the other defending the castle.

Super Bomberman R 2 will also have crossplay between the other platforms it’s releasing on. The game is out here in Australia on September 14th. You can also preorder it now on the eShop for $75.00.