Super Bomberman R 2 launching in September
Announced all the way back in the middle of last year, Super Bomberman R 2 finally has a release date.
The newest game in the Bomberman series features an entirely new adventure, online battles, and of course multiplayer action. There’s also a stage editor for the new Castle mode which splits teams into two, one attacking and the other defending the castle.
Super Bomberman R 2 will also have crossplay between the other platforms it’s releasing on. The game is out here in Australia on September 14th. You can also preorder it now on the eShop for $75.00.
BATTLE MODES:
- Castle: Fight in 1 vs 15 asymmetrical matches online in this new attack vs. defend battle mode! A defending player is tasked with creating a map and placing defensive traps to slow down the offense. Different terrain options, wall placements, defensive gimmicks and the help of new character types called “Ellons” are at the defending player’s disposal. The attacking side must blow through the defender’s gimmicks to reach all the treasure chests and win!
- Battle 64: Be the last player standing in this battle royal classic. This chaotic mode features 64 players, but only one can come out victorious.
- Grand Prix: Compete for crystals and knock out other players. Team battles are a blast in this game mode.
- Standard: The beloved classic battle mode from SUPER BOMBERMAN R 1 and SUPER BOMBERMAN ONLINE returns.
Play, create, and share new battle stages!
The “Stage Editor” is a powerful new tool for players to craft their own stages and share them online for others to play in the new “Castle” Battle Mode. The amount of new and distinct SBR2 stages to find and defeat will be limitless!
The story of the 8 Bomberman Brothers and their new friends the Ellons!
The Black Moon starship ravages across the galaxy destroying the cities on the planets it visits. As the threat looms across the universe once again, can the 8 Bomber Brothers and their new friends, the Ellons, save the universe and keep the peace?