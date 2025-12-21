Switch
Suika Game Planet to launch outside Japan on January 5th
Fresh for the new year.
First revealed in September, Suika Game Planet is a follow-up to the hugely popular and successful Suika Game. It’s out now in Japan, but the western release is still coming, and now we know when.
According to a blog post by the game’s developers, the game will drop onto the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on January 5th, 2026. It is a timed console exclusive on Nintendo’s systems.
Suika Game Planet mixes things up with a space theme and a 360-degree playfield that looks like a planet. On the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s also possible to play a four-player local co-op mode, which works over GameShare.
