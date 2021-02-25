Subnautica & Subnautica: Below Zero surfaces on Switch in May
Announced all the way back in August 2020, Subnautica & Subnautica: Below Zero has now has a release date locked in.
Subnautica & Subnautica: Below Zero will be sold at retail in a pack with both games, but if you just want one or the other they’ll be available separately on the eShop.
The games will be released on May 14th. Who’s keen?
