0

Subnautica & Subnautica: Below Zero surfaces on Switch in May

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 26, 2021

Announced all the way back in August 2020, Subnautica & Subnautica: Below Zero has now has a release date locked in.

Subnautica & Subnautica: Below Zero will be sold at retail in a pack with both games, but if you just want one or the other they’ll be available separately on the eShop.

The games will be released on May 14th. Who’s keen?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response