Switch 2
Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero get free Switch 2 Updates
1440p under the sea.
The Nintendo Switch versions of both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero have got free updates for the Nintendo Switch 2.
The updates add both 1440p resolution to the games in docked mode, in handheld they’re bumped to 1080p. Both games also will now run at 60FPS in both modes. You can also now play the game with mouse controls.
To update both the games you’ll just need to download these, they’re quite small as well and will turn your Switch game into the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.
