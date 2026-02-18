Switch 2

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero get free Switch 2 Updates

1440p under the sea.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 18, 2026

The Nintendo Switch versions of both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero have got free updates for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The updates add both 1440p resolution to the games in docked mode, in handheld they’re bumped to 1080p. Both games also will now run at 60FPS in both modes. You can also now play the game with mouse controls.

To update both the games you’ll just need to download these, they’re quite small as well and will turn your Switch game into the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.

Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Subnautica
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

