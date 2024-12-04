Stray (Switch) Review

Advertisement

Out of all the games I’ve played in recent years that weren’t for review and weren’t on the Nintendo Switch, Stray is one of the few I’ve completed all the way through. It’s not a super long game, but that’s beside the point—it managed to captivate me, and its world completely drew me in.

Stray tells the story of an unnamed cat living near the walls of a domed city that humans once populated. Now abandoned, the city is inhabited by robot servants who have evolved enough to miss their masters and take on the jobs and hobbies of humans.

Docked

The city has also been overrun by the Zurks, with the safe zones in the dome becoming fewer and fewer. Aside from another enemy type encountered later in the game, they’re the only enemies, making it a reasonably relaxed experience most of the time.

Unlike other cat games on the Nintendo Switch (which were released after Stray’s original launch), the platforming action here is a bit simpler. Everything you can interact with or jump to is clearly labelled as you navigate the city to solve its mysteries. Along the way, you’ll help the robot population, engage in quintessential cat activities like knocking things over, using a dedicated meow button, and scratching at doors or curtains.

Docked

But these abilities aren’t just for fun—they’re integral to the gameplay, such as herding enemies or uncovering new paths. The game also boasts a remarkable degree of verticality; you can jump up ledges, climb along pipes, and even ride in a pulley bucket to traverse rooftops. Over time, you’ll transition from cautiously exploring your surroundings to nimbly and effortlessly navigating the environment.

It’s not just platforming—you’ll also solve puzzles and help various characters along the way. Your companion on this journey is B-12, a drone you awaken that resides in the vest the cat wears. As you progress through the game, you’ll develop a bond with B-12, who assists you by hacking doors, translating the world’s language, and more. You’ll collect items along the way and eventually find the correct characters to give them to. Some items provide clues to uncover hidden objects that further the story, even if it’s not immediately clear why you have them.

Docked

The game is pretty linear as you progress through its chapters. While you won’t see everything on your first playthrough, the heart of the game—the story—is presented in segments, interspersed with open-area exploration that you can take your time to enjoy. It reminded me a bit of a tighter Breath of the Wild: the main storyline is always there for you to follow, but you’re free to explore the world as the cat and carve out your own path. Reconstructing B-12’s corrupted memories serves as the main “side quest,” helping your companion uncover their identity. The game’s stories are all interconnected, and you’ll find yourself eager to keep playing, chapter by chapter, to uncover where it’s all leading. Like a good book, it’s hard to put down.

Docked

The city in Stray feels like a big place for such a small cat. While the dark, neon-lit streets might initially seem narrow, you’ll eventually come across areas where the city’s vistas open up, revealing the Zurk infestation and the remnants of whatever life once existed, slowly being eroded. Some of the robots dream of life outside, but their living space is being consumed from within. Figuring out how this little cat can make a difference is all part of the fun.

Advertisement

Docked

Stray tells several different stories, all through the eyes of a cat. It’s a touching tale that won’t take too long to complete and doesn’t overstay its welcome. The platforming skills required are minimal, making it a relaxing and enjoyable experience. While the Switch version is a bit fuzzy, the game retains its charm with great lighting and effects, even if it doesn’t run as smoothly as the versions on other consoles. It might only take a weekend to finish, but it’ll stay with you forever, like cat fur on your couch.

Rating: 4/5