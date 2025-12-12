Switch 2

Stop motion styled Out of Words coming to Switch 2

Everyone's going co-op.

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 12, 2025

The stop-motion–styled Out of Words is coming to the Switch 2, as announced at The Game Awards. The game from Kong Orange is a co-op title — it really does seem to be the year for them.

You and a mate can play Out of Words cross-platform, online or locally, as you explore the world of Vokabulantis in a game crafted entirely by hand.

The release date is set for 2026 at this stage.

Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Out of Words
