State of Things: A wrap up of indie Switch announcements overnight

There was a Sony Direct State of Play broadcast last night, no you’re still on the right website – we’ve gotta get news from where we can right now. Last night a bunch of great looking new indie games got announced. While the presentation was all for PlayStation a bunch of the games shown are coming to Switch and we thought they deserved a wrap-up.

Here’s what was announced that’s also headed to the Switch;

Pedestrian

The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side scrolling puzzle platformer. You are The Pedestrian! Enter into a dynamic 3D world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles. You play by rearranging and reconnecting public signs in order to explore and advance through each engaging environment.

Switch release date: TBA

Braid Anniversary Edition

A completely redone version of the 2008 game is coming in Q1 2021. It features all new graphics for modern displays. You’ll be able to switch between the new and old graphics as well if you want.

TemTem

Out now on PC, Set for Switch and other console release in 2021

New Trailer: Genshin Impact

Switch release date is still TBA

Aeon Must Die!

We’ve included this one, but it seems the developers have walked out on the game after a lot of mess. So uh – yeah here a trailer.