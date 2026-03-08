Stardew Valley's Switch 2 update finally lands in Australia - Vooks

Late last year, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Stardew Valley launched, but only in America. The update was then pulled after some major bugs were found. A couple of weeks ago the US received the update again, while we were left waiting.

But now, months later, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Stardew Valley is available here in Australia as well as in Europe. The update is available for free if you own the game, or you could just purchase the Switch 2 version if you’re yet to play it.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game comes with mouse controls (which can now be disabled), four-player split-screen, and eight-player online multiplayer. You can also now play together with mates using GameShare, even if you don’t have a copy of the game.