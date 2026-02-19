Stardew Valley’s Switch 2 release still “A Few Weeks” away outside the US

Late last year, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Stardew Valley was released — well, it was released in the United States. Everyone else missed out. But then the update was pulled after it introduced some game-breaking bugs, so no one has had it since.

Now the update is out once again, and once again only in the US. So when will it land for the rest of us? Sometime “in a few weeks”, according to the game’s creator, ConcernedApe.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game comes with mouse controls (which can now be disabled), four-player split-screen, and eight-player online multiplayer. You can also now play together with mates using GameShare, even if you don’t have a copy of the game.