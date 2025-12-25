Stardew Valley gets Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, free upgrade

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Stardew Valley has been released, and there’s a free upgrade if you own the original Nintendo Switch version, but only in the US so far.

Dropped on Christmas Day, this new Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game adds a bunch of features, including mouse controls for placing furniture and organising your inventory, local split-screen co-op for up to four players, and online multiplayer for up to eight players. You can also use GameShare to invite up to three other players to play with just one copy of the game.

However, for whatever reason, the update is only available in the US so far. It’s not yet available on the Australian, European or Japanese eShop. Hopefully it shows up soon and we can link you to it.