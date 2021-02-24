Star Wars Republic Commando is coming to Switch on April 6th

Last year was a bumper year for Star Wars game on Switch and it seems that the fun is not stopping as Star Wars Republic Commando is leaving hyperspace and arriving on Switch on April 6th.

The game is set during The Clone Wars, the time when there were lots of Jedi around to fight and deathsticks to buy from shady folks in nightclubs. In the game you are the leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and annihilate the enemy.

The studio bringing the game across is none other than Aspyr, who if the name sounds familiar, that is because they brought over Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer last year, as well as both Star Wars: Jedi Knight titles Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy.