Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 gets first patch

Star Wars Outlaws has already defied expectations with Ubisoft delivering a surprisingly solid port on the Nintendo Switch 2, though it’s not without its quirks and bugs.

A title update released today brings a number of visual improvements, including reduced pop-in, fixes for smoke and lighting flicker, better shadows, and more. It also makes various tweaks to gameplay and the UI.

We’ll have a review out soon, and this update will be factored in. Ubisoft has also announced that there will be a demo of the game released later this year on the Switch 2 which will feature up to three hours of gameplay. Neat!