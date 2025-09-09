Switch 2

Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 gets first patch

Fixing a bunch of bugs and improvement to graphics.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 9, 2025

Star Wars Outlaws has already defied expectations with Ubisoft delivering a surprisingly solid port on the Nintendo Switch 2, though it’s not without its quirks and bugs.

A title update released today brings a number of visual improvements, including reduced pop-in, fixes for smoke and lighting flicker, better shadows, and more. It also makes various tweaks to gameplay and the UI.

We’ll have a review out soon, and this update will be factored in. Ubisoft has also announced that there will be a demo of the game released later this year on the Switch 2 which will feature up to three hours of gameplay. Neat!

General Gameplay

  • Fixed several issues where NPCs would not spawn, e.g. when chasing Kay during the ‘Crashed’ quest on Toshara
  • Reduced likelihood of Kay being stuck when traversing the environment
  • Improved hiding and detection when in tall grass on Akiva
  • Various stability improvements and other minor fixes

Graphics

  • Improvements made to visual quality when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars, with less “pop in”
  • Reduced flickering with smoke and lighting
  • Improved shadows at the edge of the screen when moving in cities and stations
  • Improved quality of leaves, cloth and other things that let light through
  • Various other small visual fixes and improvements

Camera

  • Fixed camera movement when traversing certain objects in certain ways with Kay

UI

  • Fixed controller image types and directional button prompts when switching between Joy-Con and Pro Controller
  • Fixed the gadget inventory HUD not resizing when using the handheld preset custom scaling settings

Wild Card Story Pack

  • Fixed an issue where NPCs would not be highlighted when using Nix to plant a card

A Pirate’s Fortune Story Pack

  • Mynocks are now visible when attached to your ship

