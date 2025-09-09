Switch 2
Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 gets first patch
Fixing a bunch of bugs and improvement to graphics.
Star Wars Outlaws has already defied expectations with Ubisoft delivering a surprisingly solid port on the Nintendo Switch 2, though it’s not without its quirks and bugs.
A title update released today brings a number of visual improvements, including reduced pop-in, fixes for smoke and lighting flicker, better shadows, and more. It also makes various tweaks to gameplay and the UI.
We’ll have a review out soon, and this update will be factored in. Ubisoft has also announced that there will be a demo of the game released later this year on the Switch 2 which will feature up to three hours of gameplay. Neat!
General Gameplay
- Fixed several issues where NPCs would not spawn, e.g. when chasing Kay during the ‘Crashed’ quest on Toshara
- Reduced likelihood of Kay being stuck when traversing the environment
- Improved hiding and detection when in tall grass on Akiva
- Various stability improvements and other minor fixes
Graphics
- Improvements made to visual quality when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars, with less “pop in”
- Reduced flickering with smoke and lighting
- Improved shadows at the edge of the screen when moving in cities and stations
- Improved quality of leaves, cloth and other things that let light through
- Various other small visual fixes and improvements
Camera
- Fixed camera movement when traversing certain objects in certain ways with Kay
UI
- Fixed controller image types and directional button prompts when switching between Joy-Con and Pro Controller
- Fixed the gadget inventory HUD not resizing when using the handheld preset custom scaling settings
Wild Card Story Pack
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would not be highlighted when using Nix to plant a card
A Pirate’s Fortune Story Pack
- Mynocks are now visible when attached to your ship
