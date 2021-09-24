42
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Switch this November

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 24, 2021

It’s a classic, and it’s coming to Switch. Asypr are bringing the Bioware classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to the Nintendo Switch this November – The 11th to be precise. Preorders start later today on the eShop.

