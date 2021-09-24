Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Switch this November

It’s a classic, and it’s coming to Switch. Asypr are bringing the Bioware classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to the Nintendo Switch this November – The 11th to be precise. Preorders start later today on the eShop.

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing the classic RPG, STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™, to Nintendo Switch this November!https://t.co/0zTgdSeEXK



A huge thank you to @NintendoAmerica for showcasing our next game in today’s #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/BSJhTj2gLb — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) September 23, 2021