Star Wars Episode l: Racer was due out today, now it’s been delayed
It’s May 12 and Star Wars Episode l: Racer was due to release on the Nintendo Switch eShop today, but stop refreshing the eShop – it won’t be released today.
Asypr, the company who are bringing the game to consoles have announced due to work from home requirements, the release of the game will take a little longer. The PlayStation 4 release date was pushed back last week as well.
Now I’m going to have to think of a new headline for this week’s eShop article.
Been waiting all day 😾