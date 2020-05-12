Star Wars Episode l: Racer was due out today, now it’s been delayed

It’s May 12 and Star Wars Episode l: Racer was due to release on the Nintendo Switch eShop today, but stop refreshing the eShop – it won’t be released today.

Asypr, the company who are bringing the game to consoles have announced due to work from home requirements, the release of the game will take a little longer. The PlayStation 4 release date was pushed back last week as well.

We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll be back with an update as soon as possible. — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) May 11, 2020

Now I’m going to have to think of a new headline for this week’s eShop article.