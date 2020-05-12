920
1

Star Wars Episode l: Racer was due out today, now it’s been delayed

by Daniel VuckovicMay 12, 2020

It’s May 12 and Star Wars Episode l: Racer was due to release on the Nintendo Switch eShop today, but stop refreshing the eShop – it won’t be released today.

Asypr, the company who are bringing the game to consoles have announced due to work from home requirements, the release of the game will take a little longer. The PlayStation 4 release date was pushed back last week as well.

Now I’m going to have to think of a new headline for this week’s eShop article.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
56%
Grrrr
44%
Posted In
General
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response

Leave a Response