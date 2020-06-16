Star Wars Episode l: Racer has a new release date – June 23rd
Delayed one day before it’s release back in May, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer was delayed due impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
Aspyr, the company who are bringing the game to consoles had to delay the game due to having to shift to working from home. The game will now be out on June 23rd on both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
Just over a week to go now!
