Star Wars Episode I: Racer coming to the Switch eShop on May 12th
The late 90s Star Wars favourite, Star Wars Episode l: Racer finally has a release date. The game will arrive on the Nintendo Switch eShop from May 12th.
The game is being brought to the Switch by Asypr who have recently released two of the Jedi Knight games on the Switch. Keep in mind this game isn’t a remaster, but a port – the screenshots show the game in HD but in all their 1999 roughness.
Here is what the game features;
– Twenty-five (25) playable racers including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell
– Race tracks spanning eight unique worlds including Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare
– Players can work with pit droids to upgrade podracers for higher top speeds and acceleration
– Discover short-cuts and secrets to master lap times
– Play single player campaigns or multiplayer via split-screen
