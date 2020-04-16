Star Wars Episode I: Racer coming to the Switch eShop on May 12th

The late 90s Star Wars favourite, Star Wars Episode l: Racer finally has a release date. The game will arrive on the Nintendo Switch eShop from May 12th.

The game is being brought to the Switch by Asypr who have recently released two of the Jedi Knight games on the Switch. Keep in mind this game isn’t a remaster, but a port – the screenshots show the game in HD but in all their 1999 roughness.

Here is what the game features;