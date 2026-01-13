Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown to boldly go onto Switch 2 next month

February continues to fill up, with Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown making a surprise appearance in the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop’s Coming Soon section. The story-driven survival strategy game puts you in control of the USS Voyager. You’re in charge of the entire ship, including the crew, across 12 sectors of the Delta Quadrant.

We’re assuming Star Trek fans know what that means. The game has been without a release date for some time after being announced last year, but it will arrive on the Switch 2 on February 19, 2025.

The game has a 10% preorder discount on both the standard edition of the game and the deluxe edition. The deluxe edition comes with 5 additional missions, 2 new recruitable heroes and 3 new technologies.