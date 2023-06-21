Star Ocean The Second Story R coming to Switch this November
The second game in the Star Ocean series is headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year – and it’s the first time the game has been on a Nintendo platform.
Star Ocean The Second Story R is a remake of the 1998 game, completely rebuilt in new graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixels characters – its quite an effect.
The game is out on November 2nd.
For the first time Nintendo players can experience the visually explosive and fast-paced action battles of the second installment in the STAR OCEAN series. After a mission goes wrong, federation officer Claude is stranded on an undeveloped planet. There, he meets Rena, who possesses mystical powers. Play as either Claude or Rena and make decisions that will impact your destiny. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is a full remake of the 1998 science-fantasy RPG, rebuilt with striking graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. Plus, new combat features let you execute battles with strategic precision. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 2.