Square Enix bringing Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legends games to Switch

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 26, 2020

Square Enix is bringing even more Final Fantasy games to the Nintendo Switch, this time from the Game Boy.

FINAL FANTASY Legend, FINAL FANTASY Legend II and FINAL FANTASY Legend III will form the COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND and it’s out on December 15th. We’re not capitalising it like that again either.

The collection is only being released digitally and comes with a high-speed mode to get through some of the slower parts of the games. There’s also a new special anniversary song added to the game.

Boy they sure do have fun at the Square Enix game naming department don’t they.

1 Comments
Leave a response
  • Laharl1313
    August 27, 2020 at 6:04 am

    Always wanted to play these, so this is rad.
    Also great to see some Gameboy action on the Switch!

