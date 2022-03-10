Square Enix announces The Diofield Chronicle, out later in 2022

Square Enix this morning announced (another) brand new strategy game for 2022. The Diofield Chronicle has a “Real-Time Tactical Battle” combat system, diorama-style visuals and a soundtrack by Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell who worked on Game of Thrones.

The DioField Chronicle is set in a beautiful and unique world blending fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences. Under the steady hand of the Shaytham dynasty, the Kingdom of Alletain on DioField Island has known peace for 200 years, but suddenly find themselves cast into an age of uncertainty due to the rise of warlike powers and modern magic.

The Kingdom of Alletain is rich in the mineral Jade, prized for its use as a base ingredient in magic and sorcery, and the attention of both the Empire and the Alliance inevitably turns towards the island. Players will take control of a band of elite mercenaries calling themselves “Blue Fox”, but will the name “Blue Fox” come to signify hope or darkest tragedy?