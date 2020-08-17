430
Sports Story has been delayed

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 17, 2020

Sidebar Games has announced that Sports Story has been delayed. No timeline has been given but the team have said in a series of tweets it’s been delayed because they want more time to work on it, and it’s become “rather ambitious”.

They also put out this cute video to explain the situation.

The announcement comes just minutes after Nintendo announced a new Indie World presentation for Wednesday morning. No doubt the team didn’t want a thousand messages asking about why the game wasn’t in the showcase.

