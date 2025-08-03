SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide swims onto Switch 2

A brand new SpongeBob game is on the way, and it’ll be launching exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is set to release on November 18th, 2025, and features SpongeBob in a brand new 3D platformer from developer Purple Lamp, the team behind the last few SpongeBob titles.

The game is already available to preorder, and we know it will be released in stores as a Game Key Card. It also comes with a lower-than-usual price.

Prepare to be scared—in the most nautical nonsense kind of way!

When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune’s egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world. From the depths of Neptune’s Palace to the icy peaks of Mount Bikini, fans will explore iconic locations, face epic bosses, and first and foremost: have F.U.N!