SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated arrives June 23

by Daniel VuckovicApril 16, 2020

THQ Nordic has confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated now has an official release date – June 23.

The game has a couple of special editions, the F.U.N edition which was $449.95 has now sold out. The Shiny Edition is still available to preorder for $249.95 and has the game, a statue, wall stickers, lithographs and some socks.

You can of course just buy the game by itself. Check it out in action with this trailer below.

