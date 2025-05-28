Splatoon launched on Wii U 10 Years Ago Today

Advertisement

Ten years ago today, a new game called Splatoon launched on the Wii U, on May 28th, 2015. Despite being a brand new IP and releasing on the underperforming Wii U, it managed to sell 4.95 million units and became the sixth best-selling game on the system. Since then, Splatoon has grown from just a game into an entire phenomenon — with concerts featuring the game’s characters as holograms, more merchandise than you can poke a squid at, and a place among Nintendo’s major IPs alongside Mario, Zelda, and others in Nintendo’s official stores.

Splatoon 2, thanks to launching in the first year of the Switch, went on to sell 13.6 million copies. That was followed by Splatoon 3, which sold 11.96 million copies.

To celebrate this milestone, Nintendo has added the original game’s soundtrack to Nintendo Music. The soundtrack is a big part of why fans love the series, and when we didn’t get the usual update yesterday, many suspected it was due to something special coming.

Some commemorative artwork has also been released to mark the occasion.

It's been exactly 10 years since #Splatoon was released for Wii U in 2015.



Thank you to everyone who has enjoyed the series this past decade! pic.twitter.com/AVTdW6Pio8 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) May 28, 2025

Splatoon 4 when?