Splatoon 3 themed Instax Mini Link printer and album on the way

Nintendo and Fujifilm have once again teamed up for a collaboration resulting in a special Splatoon 3 Instax Mini printer. This one comes with a Squid-themed cover, much like the 2021 Pikachu edition.

The co-lab goes one further with a Splatoon 3-themed album to put all your prints in. In addition to all the Splatoon gear, the app, which works with the printer, includes Super Mario, Animal Crossing and Pokémon stickers to place upon your photos. Neat.

You can preorder the printer now ahead of its release on January 19th. It’s currently available at EB Games so far.