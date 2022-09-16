66
0

Splatoon 3 scrunchie, Kirby Dream Buffet keyring added to Australian My Nintendo Store

by Team VooksSeptember 16, 2022

This morning Nintendo Australia has added a pretty unique item to the My Nintendo Store in the Rewards section – one we can’t see anywhere else. It’s a Splatoon 3 scrunchie, and if you’re got a long set of locks you’re going to be pretty happy with that.

For everyone else why not a Kirby Dream Buffet keyring, it was added earlier in the week. Both of the items will set you back 300 Platinum Points + postage.

If you want even more Splatoon 3 goods, there’s a gusset bag set to arrive next month as well.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment