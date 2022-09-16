Splatoon 3 scrunchie, Kirby Dream Buffet keyring added to Australian My Nintendo Store
This morning Nintendo Australia has added a pretty unique item to the My Nintendo Store in the Rewards section – one we can’t see anywhere else. It’s a Splatoon 3 scrunchie, and if you’re got a long set of locks you’re going to be pretty happy with that.
For everyone else why not a Kirby Dream Buffet keyring, it was added earlier in the week. Both of the items will set you back 300 Platinum Points + postage.
If you want even more Splatoon 3 goods, there’s a gusset bag set to arrive next month as well.
And that's not all! Keep your eyes peeled for this #Splatoon3 gusset bag due to arrive on My Nintendo Store next month. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HMxMBdcutL— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 16, 2022
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments