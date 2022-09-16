Splatoon 3 scrunchie, Kirby Dream Buffet keyring added to Australian My Nintendo Store

This morning Nintendo Australia has added a pretty unique item to the My Nintendo Store in the Rewards section – one we can’t see anywhere else. It’s a Splatoon 3 scrunchie, and if you’re got a long set of locks you’re going to be pretty happy with that.

For everyone else why not a Kirby Dream Buffet keyring, it was added earlier in the week. Both of the items will set you back 300 Platinum Points + postage.

If you want even more Splatoon 3 goods, there’s a gusset bag set to arrive next month as well.