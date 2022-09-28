Splatoon 3 patch v1.1.2 coming this Friday again aims to reduce communication errors

Nintendo has announced that another patch for Splatoon 3 will be pushed live this coming Friday, September 30th, at 11am AEDT. Nintendo says this patch, version 1.1.2, has made fixing communication errors an “extra focus”.

After version 1.1.1 was released last week, they also said much the same, so we will have to wait and see how it goes.

The patch notes, which are still just in Japanese, also mention fixes to shooting as a squid and issues with other passive abilities, and of course, it will give players their Super Sea Snails if they missed it at the end the weekend’s Splatfest.

Nintendo says the next patch after this patch will focus on game balance based on match data. It’ll be distributed in the middle of the “current season”.

Once we have the full notes on Friday, we will update the story.