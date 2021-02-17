268
Splatoon 3 looks amazing, and it’s coming to Switch in 2022

by Oliver BrandtFebruary 18, 2021

Well damn. Wow. What a bombshell.

The Nintendo Direct has come to an end, and what an end. Right after showing off Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo has just announced the next title in its hit Splatoon series: Splatoon 3. And it looks bloody incredible.

The trailer shows off a desert-dwelling Inkling, a brand new customisation screen with tonnes of new options, a pet Salmonid-looking guy, and then goes into some delicious-looking new gameplay. Take a look for yourself.

The catch? It won’t be available til 2022. That’s a year away at least.

In the meantime though, we can keep listening to that awesome new version of Splattack.

