Splatoon 3 kicks off it’s “Chill Season” on December 1st
With the Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest now over (water won by the way), it’s time for some new content to arrive in Splatoon 3 – and you won’t be waiting long.
Starting on December 1st, the “Chill Seasons” of Splatoon 3 kicks off. It includes new weapons, stages, gear, emotes, and even game modes.
The new modes include Big Run. It’s basically Salmon Run in regular stages. Nintendo says to stay tuned for more information on that one. If you’re an elite Splatoon 3 player you’ll be able to check out X Battles.
There’s also three new weapons (a new Roller, Charger and Shooter) and 10 returning weapons from previous Splatoon games all out on the same day. New stages include Brinewater Springs, and Flounder Heights returns from the original Splatoon as well.
Check out all the new gear in the new trailer below.