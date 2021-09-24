Splatoon 3 inks itself a new mammalian trailer with tonnes of new details

A new Nintendo Direct, a new Splatoon 3 trailer.

Nintendo revealed a bunch of new details for Splatoon 3 in this morning’s Nintendo Direct, and it looks like it’s shaping up to be pretty damn great. The game’s story mode is called The Return of the Mammalians, and features some very hairy-looking Octarians. They also showed off just absolutely tonnes of new weapons, specials, and more story details. There’s too much to go over here, but there’s a new post on Nintendo UK’s website with all the deets if you’re interested. Click here to see it.

You can see the game’s latest trailer below. There’s no firm release date yet, but it’s still set to launch in 2022.