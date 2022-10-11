Splatoon 3 amiibo set for November 11th release date

Nintendo has announced the release date for the upcoming Splatoon 3 amiibo. Here in Australia they’ll be sold as a triple set featuring an Octoling, Inkling & Smallfry. They’ll be released on November 11th.

Some stores had already taken preorders for it (and have since sold out) but they did just go up on the My Nintendo Store today as well.

They’re also still available at JB Hi-Fi and The Gamesmen, Amazon says they’re temporarily out of stock as well.