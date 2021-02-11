New Splatoon 2 goods added to Australian My Nintendo Store
Nintendo has added two new items to the My Nintendo Store, both of them Splatoon 2 themed. It’s a set of stickers for 50 Platinum Coins and some postcards for 300 coins.
The Super Mario 35th Anniversary x Splatoon 2 Splatfest shirts have also migrated to this new store so if you missed out; here’s where you can find them now.
