New Splatoon 2 goods added to Australian My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 11, 2021

Nintendo has added two new items to the My Nintendo Store, both of them Splatoon 2 themed. It’s a set of stickers for 50 Platinum Coins and some postcards for 300 coins.

The Super Mario 35th Anniversary x Splatoon 2 Splatfest shirts have also migrated to this new store so if you missed out; here’s where you can find them now.

