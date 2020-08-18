Spiritfarer drops onto the Switch later today

The very beautiful looking Spiritfarer is dropping onto the Nintendo Switch later today. Its release date has been a secret for a while, but it’s out today.

The delightful looking game might look cute and cozy, but its a management game about dying. We went hands-on with the game at PAX Aus late last year and thought it was shaping up nicely.









Once the game is live on the eShop we’ll update this story with a link and pricing details.