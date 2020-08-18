Spiritfarer drops onto the Switch later today
The very beautiful looking Spiritfarer is dropping onto the Nintendo Switch later today. Its release date has been a secret for a while, but it’s out today.
The delightful looking game might look cute and cozy, but its a management game about dying. We went hands-on with the game at PAX Aus late last year and thought it was shaping up nicely.
Once the game is live on the eShop we’ll update this story with a link and pricing details.
In Spiritfarer, you play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends.
Thunder Lotus’ previous productions, Jotun (2015) and Sundered (2017) earned high praise from press and players alike for their gorgeous visuals and challenging gameplay. Eager to explore other game genres and to tackle more mature themes and a richer narrative framework, Thunder Lotus brought on AAA-veteran Creative Director Nicolas Guérin to helm Spiritfarer. Guérin’s infectious passion for the project has proven to be a great motivational force for the development team.
