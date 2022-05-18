Spelunky 2 is the next Switch Online Game Trial game
The wonderful indie title Spelunky 2 is the next game to be offered on the Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial program. That means you’ll be able to play the game for a week, and if you like it pick it up for a discounted price.
The trial, and the discounted price won’t go live until May 25th. It will wraps up then on May 31st.
You can pre-download the game here and it will unlock next week.
