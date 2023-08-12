South Park: Snow Day! coming to Switch in 2024

Advertisement

After a series of well received 2D games at Ubisoft, the South Park games are making the return to 3D with South Park: Snow Day! Not only that there’s a THQ logo back on the box as THQNordic are publishing this one, not Ubisoft who handled the previous two games. (its also a completely different THQ anyway).

Snow Day! is a 3D co-op adventure title which has Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny take on a child-who lives-in-a-climate-that-supports-it, favourite thing – a snow day. There’s not too many details yet, just the trailer but is coming to the Switch sometime in 2024.

The trailer doesn’t actually say Switch… but it is coming to Switch.