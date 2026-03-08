South of Midnight confirmed for Switch 2 release on March 31st - Vooks

The former Xbox exclusive, Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight, was announced for the Switch 2 late last year, and now we know when it’s coming out.

As you’ve already deduced from the headline, it’s just a couple of weeks away on March 31st, although technically the game will unlock here in Australia on April 1st.

The South of Midnight Weaver’s Edition includes a digital artbook, soundtrack, comic book, a music video, and a documentary on the making of the game.