South of Midnight confirmed for Switch 2 release on March 31st - Vooks

The former Xbox exclusive, Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight, was announced for the Switch 2 late last year, and now we know when it’s coming out.
As you’ve already deduced from the headline, it’s just a couple of weeks away on March 31st, although technically the game will unlock here in Australia on April 1st.
The South of Midnight Weaver’s Edition includes a digital artbook, soundtrack, comic book, a music video, and a documentary on the making of the game.
As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family’s shared past and – if she’s lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.
