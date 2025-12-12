Switch 2

South of Midnight coming to Switch 2 in 2026

Another Xbox game makes the jump.

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 12, 2025

What an odd time to drop a game announcement, but nonetheless, Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight is coming to the Switch 2 next year. It’ll be released in our autumn 2026 (March to May).

Originally an Xbox-published title, South of Midnight is an action-adventure game set in the American Deep South.

As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family’s shared past and – if she’s lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.

