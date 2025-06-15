Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2) Review

Advertisement

The Sonic series of games is my Radiohead. I really want to sit down and experience it, but there is always something that bugs me that prevents me from immersing myself into things completely. I try to put myself forward for almost every Sonic game released but always find myself going back to those Mega Drive classics at the end of the day.

I say most because I never played Sonic Generations when it was first released. I felt so burned by spending money on the PlayStation 3’s Sonic the Hedgehog, followed by Sonic Unleashed, that I just needed to step away from the blue blur for a long while, as things felt very dire. I was excited, however, to take the opportunity to review Sonic X Shadow Generations, a definitive edition of the game released in 2011.

Billed as a remaster of Sonic Generations, and featuring an all-new parallel story involving Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic X Shadow Generations had a surprisingly good launch on the original Nintendo Switch. The Switch 2 promised to increase the framerate and imagery to create an overall better package.

With this in mind, it is worth noting that Sonic X Shadow Generations is one of the only Switch 2 games that does not have an upgrade path for people who own the original Switch version. If you want to experience all the visual upgrades and performance improvements on the Switch 2, you will have to fork out full-price to own this version. I recommend reading this review and working out if you think buying the game again is worth it.

The remastered Sonic Generations features the classic Sonic that I grew up with, combined with the Sonic that began life on the SEGA Dreamcast. The game attempts to build a bridge between the two generations of Sonic fans and bring the best of both Sonic worlds in the one game.

I have to say that I enjoyed the 2D platforming segments with Classic Sonic a lot more than Modern Sonic. The nostalgic music that played in the classic stage combined with the simpler control-scheme did exactly as intended, which was play to that nostalgic feel of the Mega Drive games.

The game wasn’t without its bug-bears though, the game tries to emulate the classic Sonic feel, but using the D-Pad to roll during a fast run just doesn’t work well, as the game prefers you to use the ZR button to build up his spin dash to perform your rolling manoeuvres. It took some getting used to for sure.

The 3D segments look wonderful and encourage a lot of speed, which is perfect for a Sonic game. There is an element of exploration that is required to 100% every level, and oftentimes the levels fly by that fast that it is difficult to take in the fact that there is a secret area or route you are supposed to go.

With added collectibles and a level ranking system, there are multiple reasons to replay levels and discover everything the game has to offer, but I never felt overly willing to go back and explore levels I had already completed.

What I did enjoy much more than searching for collectibles and attempting the game’s challenge stages. Little missions that involve Sonic going back to a particular level with a specific goal in mind that is not just going fast and collecting things. The game throws ghost Sonics to race, finishing a level using only one ring, avoiding bombs while completing the level and more. I felt many of these challenges were more fun and compelling than the actual game itself.

With those annoyances in mind, I did thoroughly enjoy myself the most when I was simply trying to get through the levels fast and not worrying about collecting anything. The use of homing attacks and grinding rails in the 3D worlds gives you a sense that you can maintain speed without inadvertently damaging yourself.

It all runs silky smooth as well, the 2D levels ran at a constant 60fps, while the 3D levels saw some occasional dips during intense moments. Overall, it is a good-looking game considering the original was released 14 years ago.

Shadow Generations, a new addition to the original Sonic Generations game, is a mixed bag. Presented as an adventure that runs parallel to Sonic Generations, the game shows Shadow the Hedgehog’s past. Funnily enough, Shadow first appeared in Sonic Adventure 2, so he does not really have an older generation to call on (and no, there are no firearm-based levels). This leaves us with Shadow running both the 3D and 2D stages on his lonesome.

Shadow Generations sees a lot more variety in level structure due to Shadow being able to utilise a wider variety of abilities than Sonic has. These “Doom Powers” allow Shadow to teleport, freeze time, glide, surf, and fire doom spears from his body. These Doom Powers make for a more compelling game than Sonic Generations, however performance-wise it does not feel like it pushes as hard as it could have.

Shadow Generations comes in both Quality and Performance modes when it comes to how the game looks and feels. Both are self-explanatory, but it is difficult to play anything other than performance mode, as the graphical quality does not take that much of a hit to achieve that 60fps target. It is odd, because even in Quality Mode, Shadow Generations does not come across as that much more of a graphically demanding game than Sonic Generations is.

The game hits similar irks when it comes to controlling Shadow. For many parts in each level, it feels like the game takes over and has Shadow completing large segments automatically to maintain a sense of speed. With the game moving so fast all the time, it becomes muddied whether you are in control of Shadow due to constant camera cuts and rail grinding. It feels as though there could have been more variety in how Shadow can travel fast, rather than just doing loop de loops and rails in every level.

Despite the number of negatives I found while playing both titles, they never outweighed the positives vibes that Sonic games tend to emit. Playing Sonic in both of his video game incarnations was a joy overall, and I was locked in to finishing the game from start to finish, even if I did not want to replay any of it.

Ultimately, Sonic X Shadow Generations reflects my long-running relationship with Sonic games. Like having Sonic and Shadow on both my shoulders, I felt both frustration and delight during various aspects of the game. Minor control issues and level designs get in the way of pure enjoyment, though there is still a sense of fun and speed that shines through. Shadow’s campaign adds some welcome variety but left me wanting more from it. The 3D levels are pure 3D Sonic—for better or worse—and the 2D levels do not capture the magic of the Mega Drive classics. Sonic fans will rejoice in revisiting Sonic’s old worlds and reliving Shadow’s past.

Rating: 3.5/5