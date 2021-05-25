590
0

Sonic the Hedgehog to celebrate 30th Anniversary with stream later this week

by Daniel VuckovicMay 26, 2021

Joining the Dragon Quest stream later this week is another franchise-specific stream – Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic is celebrating his 30th anniversary this year, and early Friday morning, there will be a Sonic Central stream. The streaming presentation will have a first look at some upcoming “projects, partnerships and events” to help Sonic celebrate.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up.

  • Perth – Friday, 28 May 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Friday, 28 May 2021 at 1:30 am ACST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbande – Friday, 28 May 2021 at 2:00 am AEST
  • Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 28 May 2021 at 4:00 am NZST

Sonic’s been quiet for a while, so hopefully, we’ll see something shiny and new (and fast) during the presentaiton.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Sonic the Hedgehog
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment