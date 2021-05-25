Sonic the Hedgehog to celebrate 30th Anniversary with stream later this week
Joining the Dragon Quest stream later this week is another franchise-specific stream – Sonic the Hedgehog.
Sonic is celebrating his 30th anniversary this year, and early Friday morning, there will be a Sonic Central stream. The streaming presentation will have a first look at some upcoming “projects, partnerships and events” to help Sonic celebrate.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up.
- Perth – Friday, 28 May 2021 at 12:00 midn AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Friday, 28 May 2021 at 1:30 am ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbande – Friday, 28 May 2021 at 2:00 am AEST
- Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 28 May 2021 at 4:00 am NZST
Sonic’s been quiet for a while, so hopefully, we’ll see something shiny and new (and fast) during the presentaiton.
Did someone say news?— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021
Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj
