Sonic the Hedgehog gets the LEGO set green (Hill Zone) light

Mario got one last year, now it’s Sonic’s turn to get a LEGO set.

Sega and LEGO are teaming up to bring a Sonic the Hedgehog inspired set to life. The set comes from the LEGO Ideas program where fan sets get turned into real products that get sold.

The set was created by 24-year-old UK based Sonic fan Viv Grannell. The picture of the set is what Viv created but the final set may be different as most LEGO Idea sets are.

There’s no release date just yet, but Sonic celebrates his 30th anniversary in June so probably around then sometime.