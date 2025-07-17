Sonic Racing: Crossworlds for Switch 2 comes fully on Game Card

Advertisement

We’re living in a world where, when a third-party game comes fully on a Game Card, it’s worth writing about — but that’s just the reality we’re in.

Good news: Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, when it launches later this year on the Nintendo Switch 2, will include all game data on the card — not as a Game Key Card, as has become the norm for many other third-party and even Sega Switch 2 releases.

Even better, if you only have the original Switch and buy that version of the game, you’ll be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version later for $10 USD (Aussie pricing to be confirmed).

Local retailers still do not list the Switch 2 version of the game at all, but we have confirmed with Sega locally that it is indeed coming – and now we know its a full Game Card – you’ll just be waiting until 2026 for the Switch 2 version. But if you can’t wait, you can get the Switch 1 version, and upgrade it later if you really love it.

The original Switch version of the game launches alongside the other consoles on September 25th.