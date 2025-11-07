Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds comes to Switch 2 on December 4th

While the physical version of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds on Switch 2 won’t be released until early next year (and remember, it’ll be on a Game Card), the digital version is set to launch next month on December 4th, 2025.

The game will cost $10 USD (local pricing pending) to upgrade, and if you have the physical Switch version, you can upgrade that too. Sega says there will be a 50% discount on the upgrade pack for a limited time.

Alongside this pricing info, we also got some technical details about how the game will run in both handheld and docked modes. Despite the original Switch version being capped at 30fps, on Switch 2 you can expect that to double, with a nice resolution boost to go along with it.