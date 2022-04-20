Sonic Origins launches on June 23rd with many ‘digital packs’

Sonic Origins has been floating around for some time, but we’ve seen more leaks in the last week – it was only a matter of time before a release date was announced.

That time is, of course, now. Sonic Origins is a brand new compilation coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop (and other digital storefronts) on June 23rd. It’ll contain Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and even Sonic & Knuckles.

You can play each game in a ‘Classic’ letterboxed or Anniversary mode, which makes the games in widescreen. There are also a bunch of different DLC packs for the game, which, sigh, you can see in the following table. We’re not sure if you can unlock anything in the digital packs without having to buy the different DLC. So purchase wisely.

Sonic Origins- Digital Standard – AUD$59.95

Main Game

Sonic Origins – Digital Deluxe – AUD$67.95

Main Game

Difficult Missions Added

Letter Box

Characters in Main Menu

Island Camera on Main Menu

Character Animation in Music Playback

Exclusive Tracks from Mega Drive Titles

Sonic Origins – Premium & Classic Sound Packs – AUD$5.99