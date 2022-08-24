Sonic Frontiers speeds into stores on November 8th

During this morning’s Opening Night Live event at Gamescom the release date for Sonic Frontiers was locked in for November 8th.

It’s not like we had seen the release date before at all, no not at all. More importantly we got a new look at the game with a Story Trailer. The game is looking a little more like a Sonic game in this latest trailer.

No word yet on the digital deluxe version of the game or preorders for Australia just yet.