Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sonic Collection and new Sonic game for 2022 announced

Early this morning, Sega held its first Sonic Direct Central, a short presentation to show off what Sega is doing with Sonic for it’s 35th anniversary.

There were three big announcements out of the presentation and a bunch of smaller ones. Here’s each one.

New Sonic the Hedgehog game for 2022

A very short teaser was shown for a new Sonic game coming to all consoles in 2022. The short trailer showed Sonic running through a forest – and that was about it. There’s also that mysterious symbol as seen in the preview thumbnail below.

Sonic Colors Ultimate

Originally released on the Wii in 2020, Sonic Colors is getting the HD treatment with a HD release later this year. Sonic Colors Ultimate will be out on September 7th 2021.

Sonic Origins Collection

A new compilation of Sonic games is coming sometime in 2021. The collection will feature the following games.

The voiceover man also said there would be new additions and features. Like most other announcements, not a whole lot was shown about it.

Sonic is also crossing over to other games. Sonic will feature in the official Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 game. No, not the one with Mario, the other one.

He’ll also become a doctor in Two Point Hospital, and you’ll be able to play Sonic the Fighters in Lost Judgement later this year.

Apart from that, a new animation series announced an update on the new Sonic Prime TV show and some merchandise. Including some Sonic jewellery. Adam Sandler did not feature.

You can watch the entire 15-minute presentation below.