SongPop Party coming to the Nintendo Switch soon

Another ex-Apple Arcade exclusive is making its way to the Nintendo Switch. FreshPlanet’s SongPop Party is coming to the Switch “soon”.

SongPop Party is a competitive music based trivia game. On phones its you against the world, but there’s was also an Apple TV version but it seems to have been discontinued. Enter the Switch version!

Whether or not the game has everyone on one console playing or using their phones remains to be seen as the trailer isn’t super detailed.