So long Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America president to retire

Nintendo of America has announced some big leadership changes today, with current president Doug Bowser set to retire. Bowser, who has been in the role for just over a decade, helped guide the company through the launches of both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

He will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard, who has nearly two decades of experience in the video game industry and is being promoted from within the Nintendo of America leadership team.

Devon Pritchard

In addition, Satoru Shibata will join Nintendo of America as Chief Executive Officer while continuing to serve as Managing Executive Officer, Corporate Director, and Member of the Board at NCL. Pritchard will also join the NOA Board of Directors and become an NCL Executive Officer. Shibata has previously been the Managing Director and President of many branches of Nintendo, including here in Australia where he was Managing Director from 1999 to 2000.

Satoru Shibata

Bowser will step down on December 31, 2025, with Pritchard officially taking over the following day.

Never again will we see a name so perfectly suited for the role.